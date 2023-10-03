Menu

Traffic

Fatal crash prompts part of Highway 401 closure near Toronto-Mississauga border

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 8:22 am
Part of Highway 401 near Toronto Pearson Airport is closed on Oct. 3, 2023 following a fatal crash.
Part of Highway 401 near Toronto Pearson Airport is closed on Oct. 3, 2023 following a fatal crash. OPP / X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share



Ontario Provincial Police say a portion of Highway 401 is closed near the Toronto-Mississauga border after a fatal crash.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a two-vehicle collision happened at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday south of Toronto Pearson Airport.

The westbound collector lanes are blocked on Highway 401 past Renforth Drive.

The eastbound lanes are open but are moving slowly, Schmidt said in an update at around 7:40 a.m.

A 64-year-old man from Toronto was pronounced dead at hospital, Schmidt said.

