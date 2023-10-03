Fatal crash prompts part of Highway 401 closure near Toronto-Mississauga border

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police say a portion of Highway 401 is closed near the Toronto-Mississauga border after a fatal crash.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a two-vehicle collision happened at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday south of Toronto Pearson Airport.

The westbound collector lanes are blocked on Highway 401 past Renforth Drive.

The eastbound lanes are open but are moving slowly, Schmidt said in an update at around 7:40 a.m.

A 64-year-old man from Toronto was pronounced dead at hospital, Schmidt said.

Fatal collision: WB #Hwy401/Renforth. 64-year-old man from Toronto pronounced deceased at hospital. All WB collector lanes blocked for investigation. ^ks pic.twitter.com/dIeiMIPaVb — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 3, 2023

