Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets lose Jansen Harkins to waivers

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 7:55 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For the third time in less than a year, the Winnipeg Jets lost a player on the waiver wire.

Forward Jansen Harkins was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Harkins was one of five players put on waivers by the Jets on Sunday. Defenceman Ashton Sautner and forwards Jeff Malott, Kristian Reichel and Dominic Toninato all cleared waivers.

Reichel was reassigned to the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose, but the other three players remain with the Jets.

Trending Now

The 26-year-old Harkins will get a fresh start with a new team after toiling in the American Hockey League for much of last season.

He is entering the final year of a two-year contract and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Harkins was the Jets’ second-round draft pick in 2015 and appeared in 154 NHL games over four seasons. He was demoted to the AHL out of training camp last year after playing strictly in the NHL the previous two seasons.

The Jets also lost defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic and forward Mikey Eyssimont on the waiver wire last season.

The club also reassigned defenceman Elias Salomonsson, and forward Danny Zhilkin to the Moose on Monday afternoon.

More on Sports
NHLWinnipeg SportsSportswinnipegWinnipeg JetsNational Hockey LeagueJetsPittsburgh PenguinsJansen Harkins
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices