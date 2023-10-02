Winnipeg Jets lose Jansen Harkins to waivers

Send this page to someone via email

For the third time in less than a year, the Winnipeg Jets lost a player on the waiver wire.

Forward Jansen Harkins was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

The Penguins have claimed forward Jansen Harkins off of waivers from the Winnipeg Jets. Harkins is signed through the 2023.24 campaign and his contract carries an average annual value of $850,000. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 2, 2023

Harkins was one of five players put on waivers by the Jets on Sunday. Defenceman Ashton Sautner and forwards Jeff Malott, Kristian Reichel and Dominic Toninato all cleared waivers.

Reichel was reassigned to the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose, but the other three players remain with the Jets.

The 26-year-old Harkins will get a fresh start with a new team after toiling in the American Hockey League for much of last season.

He is entering the final year of a two-year contract and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Harkins was the Jets’ second-round draft pick in 2015 and appeared in 154 NHL games over four seasons. He was demoted to the AHL out of training camp last year after playing strictly in the NHL the previous two seasons.

The Jets also lost defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic and forward Mikey Eyssimont on the waiver wire last season.

The club also reassigned defenceman Elias Salomonsson, and forward Danny Zhilkin to the Moose on Monday afternoon.