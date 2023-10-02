Hamilton, Ont. police make arrest after attempted child abduction

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., police have issued a public warning following the arrest of a suspect accused of attempting to abduct a four-year-old boy on Sunday.

Police say the victim and his mother were in the area of Jackson Street West and MacNab Street South when they were approached by a female suspect.

The suspect hugged the child, then began to walk away while still carrying him in her arms, police allege.

The boy’s mother confronted the suspect, who then placed the boy back on the ground before leaving the area. The child was unharmed.

Hamilton police say that the mother and the suspect were not known to each other.

Soon after the incident, police arrested 37-year-old Simithy Mansaray of Hamilton’s Rymal Road area. She’s been charged with abduction of a person under 14.

A photo of the suspect has been released as a matter of public safety, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sami Haddad at 905-546-3818.