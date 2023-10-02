Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton, Ont. police make arrest after attempted child abduction

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 7:00 pm
Simithy Mansaray, 37, of Hamilton's Rymal Road area. She's been charged with abduction of a person under 14. View image in full screen
Simithy Mansaray, 37, of Hamilton's Rymal Road area. She's been charged with abduction of a person under 14. Handout / Hamilton Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton, Ont., police have issued a public warning following the arrest of a suspect accused of attempting to abduct a four-year-old boy on Sunday.

Police say the victim and his mother were in the area of Jackson Street West and MacNab Street South when they were approached by a female suspect.

The suspect hugged the child, then began to walk away while still carrying him in her arms, police allege.

The boy’s mother confronted the suspect, who then placed the boy back on the ground before leaving the area. The child was unharmed.

Hamilton police say that the mother and the suspect were not known to each other.

Trending Now

Soon after the incident, police arrested 37-year-old Simithy Mansaray of Hamilton’s Rymal Road area. She’s been charged with abduction of a person under 14.

Story continues below advertisement

A photo of the suspect has been released as a matter of public safety, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sami Haddad at 905-546-3818.

More on Crime
CrimeHamiltonHamilton PoliceAbductionattempted abductionrymal roadmacnab street southjackson Street westAbduction arrestSimithy Mansaray
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices