Monday, January 10

7pm on BC1, Online, Global BC Facebook Live & on 980 CKNW

If you have a COVID-19 related question for BC Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and/or Health Minister Adrian Dix, email to Questions@globalnews.ca

This virtual town hall will be airing on BC1, Globalnews.ca/bc, Global BC Facebook Live and listen on 980 CKNW.