680 CJOB welcomes Rick Mercer as he hosts Just For Laughs Comedy Night in Canada, starring Dave Merheje, Eman El-Husseini, and Ivan Decker at The Burton Cummings Theatre on Friday, May 13, 2022!

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 26th at 10AM. Pre-sale runs November 23rd at 10am until November 25th, use code: NIGHT.

Montreal, November 23, 2021 – Just For Laughs is excited to announce the return of the Just For Laughs Comedy Tour! Following his successful turn as host in 2019, Canadian comedy legend Rick Mercer returns to lead a stellar line-up of Canada’s most hilarious and diverse comedians. This 19th edition, titled Just For Laughs Comedy Night in Canada, will feature co-star of STARZ’s Ramy Dave Merheje, Just For Laughs Festival favourite Eman El-Husseini, and 2018 Juno award winner Ivan Decker. Together, these comedians will visit 18 prestigious theatres across the country – a mari usque ad mare! – starting April 19, 2022 in Moncton, NB and wrapping up in Victoria, BC on May 22, 2022. The Tour will stop in Winnipeg at the Burton Cummings Theatre on May 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Tickets go on sale Monday, November 26 at 10:00 AM.

Just For Laughs is also proud to once again be partnering with Movember on the Just For Laughs Comedy Tour. The tour will provide Movember with an additional platform to bring continued awareness to men’s health, including mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. $1 per ticket sold (less taxes) will be donated to Movember.

The Just For Laughs Tour has been bringing some of its favourite comedians to Canadians from coast to coast for almost 20 years and is very excited to welcome our audience back into the theatre for live shows, and we are committed to doing so safely. We will be adhering to all local Covid-19 safety protocols in place in collaboration with each venue and will be closely monitoring the situation in every city we visit. For additional information on protocols from the local health authority or performance venue, please consult their respective websites.

About Rick Mercer

Rick Mercer is a Canadian comedian, television personality, political satirist, and author. He is best known for his work on the CBC Television comedy shows This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Made In Canada, and Rick Mercer Report. Mercer has received nearly 30 Gemini Awards and Canadian Screen awards for his work on television, and his CBC Television special Talking To Americans remains the highest rated Canadian comedy special ever with 2.7 million viewers.

Mercer is the author of four books, all of which have been national best sellers, and has also written for Time, Maclean’s, The Globe and Mail, and The National Post. His newest book – Talking to Canadians: A Memoir – is available now.

He is a recipient of the Governor Generals Performing Arts Award, an Officer of the Order of Canada, and a proud native of St. John’s, Newfoundland.

About Dave Merheje

Dave co-stars alongside Ramy Youssef and Mo Amer in the new, award winning comedy series Ramy on Hulu. As a stand up, Dave has made multiple appearances at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, JFL42 in Toronto, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, the Halifax Comedy Festival, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in Australia, and tours clubs and theatres regularly. In 2018 Dave released his comedy special Good Friend Bad Grammar which is available on iTunes and Amazon Prime, and won the 2019 Juno Award for Comedy Album of the year. His most recent comedy special, Beautifully Manic, can be seen on Netflix as part of the series Comedians of the World.

About Eman El-Husseini

Eman El-Husseini is a Canadian-Palestinian comedian currently living in NYC. She is a Just For Laughs favourite, and has performed as part of their festivals in Toronto, Australia, and her hometown of Montreal. She headlines regularly across Canada, and opens for Patton Oswalt. She has recorded two comedy albums, Unveiled and Handsome Daughter, both of which can be heard on SiriusXM Radio.

In addition to her solo work, she is one half of The El-Salomons – a comedy duo comprised of her and her wife. Together they mix jokes and stories inspired by their relationship with observational humour about love in general. They have travelled everywhere to perform, from the San Francisco Sketchfest to the Boston Women in Comedy Festival – and even to the arctic!

About Ivan Decker

Ivan Decker, originally from Vancouver, now Los Angeles- based, is a writer, standup comic and actor, known for his sharp, polished, and multi-layered observational comedy. You can see his recent comedy special on Netflix, as part of the Comedians of the World series. Ivan was named a “Comic To Watch” by TBS at the New York Comedy Festival in 2017, and subsequently made his American television debut on “Conan.” Ivan’s debut comedy album “I Wanted to be a Dinosaur” was the recipient of the 2018 JUNO award for “Comedy Album of the Year” which can be heard on all major streaming platforms, including iTunes. Ivan can also be seen and heard on the popular CBC radio program “The Debaters.” Ivan shot a half hour comedy special for Netflix at the 2018 Montreal Just for Laughs Festival.

About the Just For Laughs Group

Founded in 1983, the Just For Laughs Group’s growth is concentrated on three major focal points: festivals (in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Sydney, Australia); television production (most notably Gags, seen in 135 countries and on 95 airlines); and live shows (Canadian tour dates for Jerry Seinfeld, Trevor Noah, Kevin Hart, Hannah Gadsby, Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr, Sebastian Maniscalco, John Mulaney, Amy Schumer, Jimmy Carr and Danny Bhoy). Its Montreal Festival, going into its 40th year, is now the world’s largest and most prestigious comedy event welcoming more than 2 million people each summer. Learn more at http://www.hahaha.com