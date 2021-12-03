680 CJOB welcomes the return of a holiday tradition: Canad Inns Winter Wonderland at Red River Exhibition Park December 3rd to January 8th.

Canad Inns Winter Wonderland is Manitoba’s largest drive-thru light show and provides a brilliant presentation of over one million lights in 26 different theme areas. Travel the 2.5 kilometre route in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle, tune your radio to the Park’s Christmas station and enjoy the views.

To enter Canad Inns Winter Wonderland, you require a vehicle pass which can be purchased in advance at any Winnipeg Canad Inns Destination Centre or at the gate. For specific information, visit the Red River Exhibition Park website.

A leisurely ride through Canad Inns Winter Wonderland is a great way to spend quality time with your family and celebrate the season of lights – 3 million watts of them! Canad Inns Winter Wonderland is proud to support two important programs in Manitoba: