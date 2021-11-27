630 CHED supports: A Christmas Carol
- Where
- Citadel Theatre - View Map
- When
-
- Website
- http://CitadelTheatre.com
A Christmas Carol is back at The Citadel Theatre for another season. Packed with your favourite classic Christmas tunes, this adaptation of the beloved tale of a miserly old man who is invited to change his ways by the Ghosts of Christmas, will carry you away into the magical era of films like It’s a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street.
Tickets are now on sale at https://citadeltheatre.com/shows