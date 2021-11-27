Menu

Theater
Nov 27 - Dec 23 7:30 PM

630 CHED supports: A Christmas Carol

Where
Citadel Theatre - View Map
When
Website
http://CitadelTheatre.com
630 CHED supports: A Christmas Carol - image View image in full screen

A Christmas Carol is back at The Citadel Theatre for another season. Packed with your favourite classic Christmas tunes, this adaptation of the beloved tale of a miserly old man who is invited to change his ways by the Ghosts of Christmas, will carry you away into the magical era of films like It’s a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street.

Tickets are now on sale at https://citadeltheatre.com/shows