31-10-2021 15:00

31-10-2021 18:45

America/Toronto

National Theatre Encore Screenings: KING LEAR

One of Shakespeare’s darkest and most profound tragedies is brought to life by the incomparable Sir Ian McKellen. Recorded at London’s Chichester Festival Theatre in 2018, this play examines the themes of family loyalty, betrayal, madness and justice amongst a royal family torn apart.