Theater
Oct 31 3:00 PM - 6:45 PM

National Theatre Encore Screenings: KING LEAR

Where
The ACT Arts Centre - 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, British Columbia View Map
When
31-10-2021 15:00 31-10-2021 18:45

One of Shakespeare’s darkest and most profound tragedies is brought to life by the incomparable Sir Ian McKellen. Recorded at London’s Chichester Festival Theatre in 2018, this play examines the themes of family loyalty, betrayal, madness and justice amongst a royal family torn apart.

 The ACT Arts Centre - 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, British Columbia
$ Price
General $21.00 / Youth $16.50 Buy Tickets
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://theactmapleridge.org
Contact
info@mract.org 6044762787 (The ACT Arts Centre)
