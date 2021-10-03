Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Oct 3 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC supports CIBC Run for the Cure

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 03-10-2021 00:00 03-10-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC supports CIBC Run for the Cure

Sunday, October 3 | Virtual

 Virtually Across BC - BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://support.cancer.ca/site/SPageServer/?NONCE_TOKEN=FCAB33DE5D06BD8EB2885CD9674FC8E9&pagename=RFTC_NW_home
Global BC supports CIBC Run for the Cure - image View image in full screen

Sunday, October 3
Run or Walk

Be part of the CIBC Run for the Cure.

Join Canadians from across the country as they join the reimagined run to be a force for life in the face of breast cancer.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at CIBCRunfortheCure.com