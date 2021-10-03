Global BC supports CIBC Run for the Cure
Sunday, October 3 | Virtual
Sunday, October 3
Run or Walk
Be part of the CIBC Run for the Cure.
Join Canadians from across the country as they join the reimagined run to be a force for life in the face of breast cancer.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at CIBCRunfortheCure.com