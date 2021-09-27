Menu

Sports
Sep 27 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Global BC sponsors Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver B2Gold Big Brothers Golf Classic

Where
Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club - 4300 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 27-09-2021 09:00 27-09-2021 18:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver B2Gold Big Brothers Golf Classic

Monday, September 27 | Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, Vancouver

 Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club - 4300 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver, BC Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver events@bbgvf.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.bigbrothersvancouver.com/join-an-event/big-brothers-golf-classic/
Contact
events@bbgvf.com (Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver)
Global BC sponsors Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver B2Gold Big Brothers Golf Classic - image View image in full screen

Monday, September 27
Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, Vancouver

A socially distanced event, the B2Gold Big Brothers Golf Classic will feature unique activities, on course food and beverages, and first-class golf at Vancouver’s finest private course, Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, all in support of Big Brothers’ life-changing mentoring programs for children and youth in local communities.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at BigBrothersVancouver.com