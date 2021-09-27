Global BC sponsors Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver B2Gold Big Brothers Golf Classic

Monday, September 27

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, Vancouver

A socially distanced event, the B2Gold Big Brothers Golf Classic will feature unique activities, on course food and beverages, and first-class golf at Vancouver’s finest private course, Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, all in support of Big Brothers’ life-changing mentoring programs for children and youth in local communities.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at BigBrothersVancouver.com