Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Festival
Aug 14 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

630 CHED supports: Edmonton Rock Fest

Where
Edmonton Exhibition Lands - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 14-08-2021 13:00 14-08-2021 16:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED supports: Edmonton Rock Fest

The Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton is very excited to welcome back Edmonton Rock Fest on Saturday, August 14, celebrating its milestone 10th Anniversary.

 Edmonton Exhibition Lands - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://EdmontonRockFest.ca
630 CHED supports: Edmonton Rock Fest - image View image in full screen

The Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton is very excited to welcome back Edmonton Rock Fest on Saturday, August 14, celebrating its milestone 10th Anniversary. The one day festival will take place at the historic Racetrack Infield on the Edmonton Exhibition Lands, which is being transformed into a socially distanced outdoor concert venue this summer by producers Trixstar.

Edmonton Rock Fest lineup:

  • Tom Cochrane with Red Rider
  • Glass Tiger
  • Prism ᐧ Toque
  • Chronic Rock ᐧ CAM Students

Tickets go on sale as reserved tables of 2, 4 or 6 starting as low as $69 per person on Friday June 18, 2021 at 10:00AM MST at EdmontonRockFest.ca.

 