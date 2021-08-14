630 CHED supports: Edmonton Rock Fest
The Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton is very excited to welcome back Edmonton Rock Fest on Saturday, August 14, celebrating its milestone 10th Anniversary. The one day festival will take place at the historic Racetrack Infield on the Edmonton Exhibition Lands, which is being transformed into a socially distanced outdoor concert venue this summer by producers Trixstar.
Edmonton Rock Fest lineup:
- Tom Cochrane with Red Rider
- Glass Tiger
- Prism ᐧ Toque
- Chronic Rock ᐧ CAM Students
Tickets go on sale as reserved tables of 2, 4 or 6 starting as low as $69 per person on Friday June 18, 2021 at 10:00AM MST at EdmontonRockFest.ca.