Manitoba Access Awareness Week
- Where
- No Location Given
- When
-
Add to Calendar 30-05-2021 09:00 05-06-2021 11:59 America/Toronto Manitoba Access Awareness Week
680 CJOB is proud to support Manitoba Access Awareness Week May 30th – June 5th.DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- https://www.manitobapossible.ca/
680 CJOB is proud to support Manitoba Access Awareness Week May 30th – June 5th.
This year, Manitoba Possible, formerly The Society For Manitobans With Disabilities, is busting myths around the types of barriers Manitobans with disabilities may face.
From May 31st to June 4th, tune in to manitobapossible.ca or follow Manitoba Possible on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to challenge your assumptions and to learn about removing barriers to an inclusive and accessible society.