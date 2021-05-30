680 CJOB is proud to support Manitoba Access Awareness Week May 30th – June 5th.

This year, Manitoba Possible, formerly The Society For Manitobans With Disabilities, is busting myths around the types of barriers Manitobans with disabilities may face.

From May 31st to June 4th, tune in to manitobapossible.ca or follow Manitoba Possible on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to challenge your assumptions and to learn about removing barriers to an inclusive and accessible society.