Other
May 27 - Jun 19 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

A Tale of the Land Art Exhibition by Simone Guo

Where
Visualspace Gallery - 3552 Dunbar Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Drawing on her love of the natural world, Simone Guo's new art collection, A Tale of the Land, will delight and inspire art fans. Her abstract and representational landscapes of the North-West Coast of America also have strong traditional Chinese art influences, making Guo's style instantly unique and recognizable. What makes Simone's style so unique…

$ Price
Free
Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.visualspace.ca/simone-guo-painting-exhibition
Contact
info@visualspace.ca 604.559.0576 (Yukiko Onley)
Drawing on her love of the natural world, Simone Guo’s new art collection, A Tale of the Land, will delight and inspire art fans. Her abstract and representational landscapes of the North-West Coast of America also have strong traditional Chinese art influences, making Guo’s style instantly unique and recognizable. What makes Simone’s style so unique is how poetic her work is. Her paintings are recognizably landscapes, but they are so much more than that. This exhibition will be a wonderful surprise for art fans to see landscapes in such a fresh way. View image in full screen
