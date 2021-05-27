A Tale of the Land Art Exhibition by Simone Guo

Drawing on her love of the natural world, Simone Guo’s new art collection, A Tale of the Land, will delight and inspire art fans. Her abstract and representational landscapes of the North-West Coast of America also have strong traditional Chinese art influences, making Guo’s style instantly unique and recognizable. What makes Simone’s style so unique is how poetic her work is. Her paintings are recognizably landscapes, but they are so much more than that. This exhibition will be a wonderful surprise for art fans to see landscapes in such a fresh way.