Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts: Irish Songs for Ukulele

IRISH SONGS FOR UKULELE

ADULTS 14+

SUNDAY March 14 | 2 – 3:30 PM

COST: $25 | INSTRUCTOR: Kate Ferris

This ukulele workshop is for beginner/intermediate players who have an interest in and/or love of Celtic music and want to add to their personal catalogue of songs. In this 90 minute workshop, you will learn:

• A brief history of Celtic/Irish music.

• Four (4) traditional songs, including ballad, waltz, jig, and folk style.

• How to choose an accompaniment style to best suit each song.

• Strum options: arpeggio, waltz (¾ time), backbeat, and others with variations in each style.

• Extras – tricks to make your accompaniment more interesting.

For more information and to register, go to https://mcma.ca/irish-songs-for-ukulele/