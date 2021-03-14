Menu

Virtual
Mar 14 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts: Irish Songs for Ukulele

Where
Your Own Home! - 515 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB View Map
When
This ukulele workshop is for beginner/intermediate players who have an interest in and/or love of Celtic music and want to add to their personal catalogue of songs. In this 90 minute workshop, you will learn:… 

Ages
14+
Website
https://mcma.ca/irish-songs-for-ukulele/
Contact
info@mcma.ca 2049887650 (Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts)

IRISH SONGS FOR UKULELE
ADULTS 14+
SUNDAY March 14 | 2 – 3:30 PM
COST: $25 | INSTRUCTOR: Kate Ferris

This ukulele workshop is for beginner/intermediate players who have an interest in and/or love of Celtic music and want to add to their personal catalogue of songs. In this 90 minute workshop, you will learn:

• A brief history of Celtic/Irish music.
• Four (4) traditional songs, including ballad, waltz, jig, and folk style.
• How to choose an accompaniment style to best suit each song.
• Strum options: arpeggio, waltz (¾ time), backbeat, and others with variations in each style.
• Extras – tricks to make your accompaniment more interesting.

For more information and to register, go to https://mcma.ca/irish-songs-for-ukulele/