Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts: Irish Songs for Ukulele
- When
-
Add to Calendar 14-03-2021 14:00 14-03-2021 15:30 America/Toronto Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts: Irish Songs for Ukulele
IRISH SONGS FOR UKULELE ADULTS 14+ SUNDAY March 14 | 2 – 3:30 PM COST: $25 | INSTRUCTOR: Kate Ferris This ukulele workshop is for beginner/intermediate players who have an interest in and/or love of Celtic music and want to add to their personal catalogue of songs. In this 90 minute workshop, you will learn:… Full detailsYour Own Home! - 515 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts info@mcma.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- 14+
- Contact
- info@mcma.ca 2049887650 (Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts)
IRISH SONGS FOR UKULELE
ADULTS 14+
SUNDAY March 14 | 2 – 3:30 PM
COST: $25 | INSTRUCTOR: Kate Ferris
This ukulele workshop is for beginner/intermediate players who have an interest in and/or love of Celtic music and want to add to their personal catalogue of songs. In this 90 minute workshop, you will learn:
• A brief history of Celtic/Irish music.
• Four (4) traditional songs, including ballad, waltz, jig, and folk style.
• How to choose an accompaniment style to best suit each song.
• Strum options: arpeggio, waltz (¾ time), backbeat, and others with variations in each style.
• Extras – tricks to make your accompaniment more interesting.
For more information and to register, go to https://mcma.ca/irish-songs-for-ukulele/