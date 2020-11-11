Menu

Nov 11 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Canada Remembers: Vancouver – Remembrance Day Coverage

Where
on Global BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 11-11-2020 12:30 11-11-2020 13:30 America/Toronto Canada Remembers: Vancouver – Remembrance Day Coverage

Wednesday, November 11 at 10:30 AM on Global BC | Full details 

 on Global BC - BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalBC
Wednesday, November 11 on Global BC at 10:30 AM This year’s Remembrance Day Ceremony will not be like any other. Although we cannot be there physically, you can still watch the Remembrance Day Ceremony LIVE on Global BC starting at 10:30 AM. Be there with us as we honour those who have fallen and those in service of our country today. Watch LIVE on Globalnews.ca/BC or the Global BC Facebook page.
