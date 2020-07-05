Meadow Vista Honey Wines Yoga, Wine & Salty Bites!!

Buddha Beats Yoga is BACK!!! Join us for our very second event at this new amazing venue Meadow Vista Honey Wines. I have teamed up with two local amazing talents this year! Meadow Vista Honey Wines with their delicious wine & chef Aleena with her culinary magic. Summer is finally here and covid is almost over, so treat yourself to an afternoon out of the house, perhaps with a few friends, get into nature and just relax. We will start our event in the beautiful outdoor space watching the bee’s, while certified yoga instructor Aleena Mckinnon, guides you through a relaxing yoga class. This class is about relaxing and letting go. We will move very slowly a moving meditation with the breath. Watery, fluid, rhythmic, simple, sweet movements. We will end this class with a guided meditation to melt away any stress from the last few months. After class, we will enjoy an array of wines that will be paired with Salty bites. The menu will be delicious fruit, fresh basil, prosciutto, cheese and balsamic reduction kebabs. This classic sweet and salty combination will never go out of style. We will be following all the guidelines of social distancing and the winery has everything in place for you yogis. This entire event will bee (lol) outside. All levels welcome. We recommend bringing your yoga mat. If you require a mat please let me know and I will bring you one. Ticket price: $40.00 For tickets email transfer Aleena at buddhabeatsyoga@hotmail.com VERY IMPORTANT: Please include your email, the event date, and the full names of the people coming. Upon your arrival at the event, you just tell them your name at the door. Cheers & Namaste