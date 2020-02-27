Other
Feb 27 6:00 PM

630 CHED – Information Night – Exploring South Africa, Victoria Falls, & Botswana

630 CHED - 5204 84 Street NW, Edmonton, AB View Map
Looking for the experience of a lifetime?! Uniglobe Travel and Collette Vacations are excited to offer an exclusive guided tour through South Afirca, Botswana and Victoria Falls with Shaye Ganam! Full details 

This excursion runs from January 27 – February 9, 2021.  Add more adventure with an optional 3 night stay in Dubai.

To learn more, attend the Information Night with Collette Vacations, Uniglobe Travel and Shaye Ganam on February 27th at 630 CHED (5204-84 Street NW, Edmonton).  Space is limited so please RSVP by calling Unigloble Travel 780-229-4108 or by emailing Donna Bulger at donnab@uniglobelgi.com

Please note this tour is exclusive and spots are limited. Make sure to book early to secure your spot! For a complete itinerary of the trip, visit the webpage by clicking here.

To book your spot now and save $250 or get more information on the tour prior the information night – please call Michelle at Uniglobe Travel – 780-229-4108.

 