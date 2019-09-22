On Location: Revera
There’s an art to aging – and it starts with taking charge of YOUR health.
Dr. Rhonda Collins, Chief Medical Officer at Revera Retirement Living explains that every day, she sees how staying physically active improves the lives of our residents.
Drop by McConachie Gardens for their Art Show and Sale and join 630 CHED this Saturday from 11:00am to 4:00pm and find YOUR kind of retirement living. Visit ReveraLiving.com/McConachieGardens.