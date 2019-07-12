630 CHED: Rocky Mountain Nationals
The largest Drag Racing event in Canada-The MOPAR Rocky Mountain Nationals presented by JB's Power Center goes down July 12th-July 14th
MOPAR ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONALS
Presented by JB's Power Center
The largest Drag Racing event in Canada-The MOPAR Rocky Mountain Nationals presented by JB’s Power Center plays host annually to thousands of Fans over 3 days with the signature Night of Fire featuring Jet Cars and professional race competitors from throughout the United States and Canada. Not only does the Rocky Mountain Nationals give us a great big ball of Jet fire, it showcases the best of the best of North America’s extreme Motorsports; 300MPH Top Fuel Dragsters, Nitro Funny Cars, Alcohol Funny Cars, ProMods, and 200MPH Top Fuel Harleys are just the tip of the iceberg for this fan favourite event.
- Gates Open Friday @ Noon
- Gates Open Saturday & Sunday @ 9AM
