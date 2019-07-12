630 CHED: Rocky Mountain Nationals

MOPAR ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONALS

Presented by JB's Power Center

The largest Drag Racing event in Canada-The MOPAR Rocky Mountain Nationals presented by JB’s Power Center plays host annually to thousands of Fans over 3 days with the signature Night of Fire featuring Jet Cars and professional race competitors from throughout the United States and Canada. Not only does the Rocky Mountain Nationals give us a great big ball of Jet fire, it showcases the best of the best of North America’s extreme Motorsports; 300MPH Top Fuel Dragsters, Nitro Funny Cars, Alcohol Funny Cars, ProMods, and 200MPH Top Fuel Harleys are just the tip of the iceberg for this fan favourite event.

Gates Open Friday @ Noon

Gates Open Saturday & Sunday @ 9AM

