Vernon Farmers Market Canada Day Celebration

Community Announcement Help Us Celebrate Canada Day @ The Vernon Farmers Market, @ Kal Tire Place, 3445 43 Ave. Monday July 2 8:00am -1:00pm Featuring Entertainment by Broke-N-Notes, Join us in singing Oh Canada at Noon sharp. FREE Re-useable Shopping Bag @ 10:00 am, while quantities last, Check us out on Facebook for a chance to win Market Bucks, Children’s Activities, Face Painting, Festive Decorations, Live Alpaca Display. Plus everything you love about the Market! Fresh Fruits & Veggies, Artisanal treats, Delicious Baking, Eggs, Cheese, Wine and more. Make It A Fresh Day!