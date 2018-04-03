680 CJOB is thrilled to welcome Rod Stewart to Bell MTS Place on Tuesday April 3rd, 2018.

Legendary musician, Sir Rod Stewart returns to Canada in 2018 for a 10-date tour across the country, kicking off in Toronto on March 22 and wrapping up in Vancouver on April 10. Tickets for all dates on the tour will go on sale on Friday, November 3 at 10 AM.

Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with an estimated 200 million records sold worldwide. With his signature voice, narrative songwriting, trendsetting style and passionate live performances he’s transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, new wave, and even the Great American Song Book; making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his five decade-long career. As a singer and songwriter his many hits include “You Wear It Well,” “You’re in My Heart,” “Tonight’s the Night (The Final Acclaim),” “Gasoline Alley,” “Every Picture Tells a Story,” “Mandolin Wind,” “Sailing,” “The Killing of Georgie,” “Young Turks,” “Forever Young,” “Hot Legs,” “Infatuation” and the indelible, “Maggie May.” He most recently teamed with Joe Jonas’ DNCE at the 2017 MTV VMAs to debut their new version of his iconic 1978 hit ““Da Ya Think I’m Sexy.”

Stewart has earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, among them; two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted by Britain’s Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity. He has performed for millions of fans on all seven continents, even holding the record for the largest-ever free concert, for an estimated 4.2 million in Rio de Janeiro on New Year’s Eve in 1996. In addition to touring, his Las Vegas residency, “Rod Stewart: The Hits,” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has remained one of the hottest tickets and best reviewed shows since its launch in 2011.