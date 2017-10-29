Sports
Telemark Biathlon Demo Day

Telemark Nordic Club - 4425 Glenrosa Road, West Kelowna, British Columbia View Map
 Telemark Nordic Club - 4425 Glenrosa Road, West Kelowna, British Columbia
Murray Carlson
luciemurray@shaw.ca
8-99
http://telemarkbiathlon.com/
luciemurray@shaw.ca 250-808-4511 (Murray Carlson)

Join us on 29 October to experience the fun and thrill of Biathlon! You will get to do a familiarization shooting round on our certified range under the supervision of our trained coaches and athletes. We don’t have enough snow yet but we will have a fun Biathlon foot race to test your fitness and marksmanship. Prizes for everyone! Cost is 15$. Questions? Contact Murray Carlson at 250-808-4511.
