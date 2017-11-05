680 CJOB is excited to welcome Voices Rising to the Centennial Concert Hall on November 5th!

Voices Rising tells the story of the evolution of Canadian culture since 1967 – in a sense, finding our Canadian voice. All the songs presented in this concert have been written over the last 50 years. Existing or new arrangements are being performed chorally, all chosen to illustrate the concept of journey be it physical, emotional, intimate or communal, painful or joyous, and ultimately our national journey. Some of the songs also speak of our relationship with the diverse geography of Canada, and even though many of us never travel to remote places, the images of untamed land are etched in our psyche as Canadians. At the same time, while we recognize and feel ownership for iconic buildings and cityscapes. This coincides with Canada’s promotion, and our understanding and vision of diversity as an asset today and as Canada moves forward towards it’s 200th birthday.