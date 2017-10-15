Event
Jan 1, 1970 12:00 AM

WSO – Music of the Mad Men Era

Event Ended
Where
Centennial Concert Hall - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 20-17-1110 20:00 20-17-1112 14:00 America/Toronto WSO – Music of the Mad Men Era

680 CJOB is excited to welcome WSO – Music of the Mad Men Era to the Centennial Concert Hall from November 10th – 12th!Five By Design takes us back to the Mad Men Era with the music of Bobby Darin, Peggy Lee, Wayne Newton, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra, and the songs they made famous… Full details 

 Centennial Concert Hall - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
$25-$125 Buy Tickets
Website
https://wso.ca/mad-men/

680 CJOB is excited to welcome WSO – Music of the Mad Men Era to the Centennial Concert Hall from November 10th – 12th!

Five By Design takes us back to the Mad Men Era with the music of Bobby Darin, Peggy Lee, Wayne Newton, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra, and the songs they made famous in excellent new arrangements.
Global News