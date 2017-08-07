Global News at 5:30 Montreal
August 7 2017 5:37pm
01:47

Liam Gallagher plays surprise show at McKibbin’s Irish Pub

Oasis’ former front-man Liam Gallagher passed by McKibbin’s Irish Pub over Osheaga weekend to rock out with some local musicians at the bar. Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports.

