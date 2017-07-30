Baseball Hall of Fame July 30 2017 7:53pm 02:03 Tim Raines officially a member of the baseball Hall of Fame Former Expos legend Tim Raines was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday, an honour many Montrealers feel was long overdue. Global’s Sarah Volstad reports. Montrealers stand proud as Expos’ Tim Raines inducted into Hall of Fame <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3635515/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3635515/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3635515/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/866/639/SUN_GMTL_TIM_RAINES_300717_848x480_1013449283507.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?