Global News at 6 Regina May 31 2017 8:32pm 01:39 Loading... SGI Driver Test SGI is putting their June safety focus on new drivers. The insurance agency is encouraging practice before their test, and to show why it’s necessary Sarah Komadina retakes her road test. SGI wants new drivers to practice up before taking the driver’s road exam <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3494122/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3494122/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3494122/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/697/147/SGI_DRIVER_TEST-PKG_VAF0BZ4R_tnb_4.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?