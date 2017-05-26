Global News Morning Regina May 26 2017 12:56pm 02:55 Loading... PBR in Moose Jaw Get ready for the greatest eight seconds in sport! PBR is returning to Mosaic Place in Moose Jaw for two action packed performances June 2nd and 3rd. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3481354/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3481354/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3481354/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/669/546/PBR_MAY26TH_YQR_tnb_1.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?