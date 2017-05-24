Alfred-Pellan
May 24 2017 6:13pm
Painter Guido Ninchieri honoured in Montreal

Guido Nincheri, a Canadian painter and designer working mainly in stained glass and fresco, is being honoured in Montreal with a plaque. Global’s Dan Spector reports.

