Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
May 4 2017 7:44pm
01:28

Loading...

Fate of man charged in fatal gas-and-dash hit-and-run in hands of jury

Thu, May 4: The fate of the man accused of killing Calgary mother Maryam Rashidi is in the hands of the jury. Nancy Hixt reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home