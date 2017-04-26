Disaster And Accident
April 26 2017 3:47pm
Who was Sgt. Robert “Dino” Dynerowicz?

Sgt. Robert J. Dynerowicz died Tuesday in a LAV III accident at CFB Wainwright. Col. Conrad Mialkowski gives some details on who Dynerowicz was.

