Global News at 6 Toronto April 23 2017 6:07pm 02:01 Loading... Toronto woman reunited with dog after taken from park bench Stephanie Cooper was ecstatic when she was reunited with her dog, Kobe. As Erica Vella reports, police are asking the man who took the dog to come forward. ‘Sheer joy, such relief’: Kobe the stolen dog found safe <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3398630/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3398630/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3398630/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/140/67/GTOR0422_dog_848x480_927856707934.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?