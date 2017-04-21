Global News Morning Winnipeg April 21 2017 8:55am 02:07 Loading... Goat yoga comes to Manitoba Goat yoga is a new craze taking off on farms across the country. So, it only made sense to send Global News Reporter Amber McGuckin down to check it out. Manitoba petting farm getting in on goat yoga craze <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3394643/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3394643/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3394643/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/689/42/GW042117_GOATYOGA_tnb_4.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?