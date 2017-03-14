Global News Morning Winnipeg March 14 2017 12:23pm 03:53 Loading... United Nations Commission on the Status of Women this week MKO Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson speaks with Shannon Cuciz on Global News Morning about the UN Commission on the Status of Women happening in New York this week. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3308870/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3308870/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3308870/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/973/279/GW031517_SHEILA_tnb_2.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?