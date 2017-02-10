Global News at 10 Saskatoon February 10 2017 8:54pm 01:45 Loading... Uranium industry had a tough 2016 in Saskatchewan but may be bouncing back Saskatchewan’s uranium industry saw layoffs and production cut backs in 2016 as prices trended at historic lows. Joel Senick reports. Cameco CEO ‘cautiously optimistic’ that better days will come in 2017 Cameco swings to $62M loss on write-downs as uranium market drags <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3242794/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3242794/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3242794/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/788/815/FRI_GSAS_JOEL_SENICK_100217_848x480_874868291563.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?