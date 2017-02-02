Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 2 2017 6:47pm
Peel police conducting internal review after officers handcuffed 6-year-old girl at school.

Thu, Feb 2: Police say they were called to a Mississauga elementary school to help de-escalate a violent outburst. Catherine McDonald reports.

