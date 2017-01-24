Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 24 2017 6:47pm
U.S.-based architect wants McLaughlin Planetarium preserved

Tue, Jan 24: As the future of the McLaughlin Planetarium remains uncertain, one U.S.-based architect is fighting to keep the Toronto landmark preserved. Erica Vella reports.

