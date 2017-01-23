Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 23 2017 8:52pm
13-year-old Bantam player already on scouts’ radar

He’s smaller than the other players on the ice and he’s certainly younger, but 13-year-old Matt Savoie already has WHL scouts drooling. Quinn Phillips reports.

