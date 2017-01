Tue, Jan 10: Friends and family are still trying to come to terms with the sudden death of a Canadian rodeo champion. Ty Pozzobon was a hometown hero from Merritt, BC, competing in bull riding on the rodeo circuit, including the Calgary stampede. Those who ‘knew’ the 25-year-old here in southern Alberta took him under their wing. As Jill Croteau reports, they are still in disbelief.