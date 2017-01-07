Global News Morning Weekend BC
January 7 2017 1:26pm
Gardening: Fresh start for 2017

Sat, Jan 7: Out with the old and in with the new. Scott Pearce from Gardenworks shows Yvonne Schalle plants that are not only trendy for 2017, they can also help clean the air in your home.

