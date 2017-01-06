Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 6 2017 9:13pm
B.C.’s classroom crunch is about to get worse

While school districts across BC are applauding the government’s decision to hire 1,100 new teachers, some districts are worried about where they’re going to put them. John Hua reports.

