Global News Hour at 6 Calgary December 26 2016

Widower who lost wife Christmas Day promises 'no one will die alone'

Mon, Dec 26: Jill Croteau looks at how a volunteer program running in Calgary hospitals helps comfort people who have only 48 to 72 hours left to live.