Man dancing, dressed as police officer reportedly cause of car crash in Toronto

Toronto police say they’re looking for more information after videos posted on social media show a man dressed as a police officer dancing in a downtown street, reportedly leading to a crash involving a Beck Taxi cab.

Lex Gore told Global News she was with her husband and daughter near Christie Street and Bloor Street West before 6 p.m. Saturday when she said she saw two or three people carrying a camera and a boom mic along with a man who was dancing.

“Everyone’s laughing, people are filming, like he’s a really good dancer … and then what I noticed is a cab to my right coming down Christie (Street),” she said, adding the man was wearing a police costume.

“I think he misinterpreted the ‘cop’s’ dancing to come through (the intersection) because [the taxi driver] didn’t slow down and he just ran through the intersection and T-boned, at almost full speed, a minivan.”

Gore said the man in costume and camera crew members took off. She said thankfully there were no injuries despite the heavy damage to the vehicles.

“I think [the man dancing] milked it a little bit too long because as the red hands started to flash, people you could see them getting visibly nervous,” Gore said.

Kristine Hubbard, operations manager with Beck Taxi, said the driver wasn’t injured and that the car had to be removed from the road. She said she spoke with the driver and echoed observations shared by Gore.

“He approached an intersection the way anyone does and saw, what looks to me like a police officer, and at that point you’re looking at the police officer and nothing else and obeying their signals,” she said.

“He waved him into the intersection at the same time as another vehicle and they collided, and this sort of fake officer took off running.”

Hubbard said neither of the drivers was at fault.

Toronto Police Service Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told Global News police didn’t attend and the victims didn’t call police. She said the crash was passed along to the collision reporting centre.

“We would like to speak with anyone who has any information or knows anything about this man,” Douglas-Cook said.

With files from Erick Espinosa