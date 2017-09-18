McMaster University to ban smoking on campus on Jan. 1

McMaster University will soon be telling all students and faculty members to butt out while on campus.

Starting Jan. 1, the use of tobacco and all oral smoking devices will be banned from the Hamilton campus and at the Ron Joyce Centre in Burlington.

President Patrick Deane addressed the incoming policy in a video on McMaster’s website, saying the move was “obviously desirable and logical.”

“For this to be a great place for everyone to work, eliminating health risks is important,” he said.

In order to prepare for the change, McMaster has already started offering a variety of free cessation programs and resources within the community.

“This is being undertaken in a spirit of great sympathy for people who will find it challenging,” Deane said. “We understand too you can’t just say ‘no smoking’ — you have to support people in dealing with that new situation.”

Once in place, the policy will make McMaster the first university in Ontario to become 100 per cent smoke-free.