September 4, 2017 6:45 pm
Updated: September 4, 2017 6:54 pm

Stamps beat Edmonton in the Labour Day Classic at McMahon Stadium

By Reporter  News Talk 770

Calgary Stampeders' Roy Finch, left, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell during first half CFL football action against the Edmonton Eskimos in Calgary, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A pair of touchdowns from Jerome Messam helped the Calgary Stampeders edge Edmonton 39-18 in Monday’s Labour Day Classic at McMahon Stadium.

Linebacker Shaquille Richardson had two interceptions for the Stamps and a fumble recovery, while Roy Finch scored on a 90-yard punt return; his third this season.

Over 33,700 fans were in attendance for the 57th edition of the event.

Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, a Texas native, ran onto the field flying the Texas flag as residents in that state continue to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Calgary (8-1-1) gained breathing room atop the CFL’s West Division as the Eskimos dropped into a tie for second with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 7-3.

The Stampeders extended their win streak to six in a row this season and 15 consecutive at home dating back to 2015, while Edmonton lost a third straight game to a division rival.

The Stamps and Esks meet again Saturday in Edmonton for a rematch. Pre-game show on News Talk 770 starts at 5:30 p.m. with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

-With files from the Canadian Press

