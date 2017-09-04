Stamps beat Edmonton in the Labour Day Classic at McMahon Stadium

A pair of touchdowns from Jerome Messam helped the Calgary Stampeders edge Edmonton 39-18 in Monday’s Labour Day Classic at McMahon Stadium.

Linebacker Shaquille Richardson had two interceptions for the Stamps and a fumble recovery, while Roy Finch scored on a 90-yard punt return; his third this season.

Over 33,700 fans were in attendance for the 57th edition of the event.

Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, a Texas native, ran onto the field flying the Texas flag as residents in that state continue to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Calgary (8-1-1) gained breathing room atop the CFL’s West Division as the Eskimos dropped into a tie for second with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 7-3.

The Stampeders extended their win streak to six in a row this season and 15 consecutive at home dating back to 2015, while Edmonton lost a third straight game to a division rival.

The Stamps and Esks meet again Saturday in Edmonton for a rematch. Pre-game show on News Talk 770 starts at 5:30 p.m. with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

-With files from the Canadian Press