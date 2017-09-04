First responders grapple to protect themselves against Alberta fentanyl crisis

The labour union that represents thousands of front line health-care workers in Alberta is responding after a paramedic fell critically ill after ingesting an unknown drug during a call in Calgary last week.

“This has been an ongoing occurrence with the fentanyl crisis and it is challenging all of our workers,” said Michael Parker with the Health Sciences Association of Alberta.

In a post on Facebook, the Alberta Paramedic Association said Ryan B. was put on mechanical ventilation and medication in an intensive care unit (ICU) but is now recovering at home.

“This issue specifically, we are standing with our member and providing as much support as he requires,” Parker said.

It wasn’t an isolated incident. Early Sunday morning, a Calgary peace officer also became extremely ill after responding to a call at the Whitehorn LRT station.

The city said officers were called to the station for a welfare check. When they arrived, they saw a man inhaling something from a piece of tin foil in an elevator.

When the suspect stepped out of the elevator, the officer came into contact with the substance. He became very ill and eventually lost consciousness.

The officer was treated with naloxone and police said he was doing well as of Monday.

In March, the provincial government formed a task force to deal with the growing opioid crisis.

The troubling incidents prompted a response from Premier Rachel Notley while she was at Labour Day barbecue in Calgary.

“We do know it’s a very serious problem,” Notley said.

“We’re working very closely with first responders to ensure that they are kept safe, as well as ensuring that they are given all the tools at their disposal to keep Albertans safe.”

The Calgary Police Service and the Calgary Fire Department provide naloxone kits and training for employees, however the city confirmed peace officers have yet to jump on board.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is now investigating how Ryan became exposed to the unknown substance.

“It is up to the employer to ensure they have a safe workplace and it is vital that all workers have the opportunity to go home safe at the end of the day,” Parker said.

Alberta Health Services responded to Global Calgary’s request for an interview with a brief statement that reads:

“We take the safety of our employees very seriously and investigate any concerns brought to our attention. We are reviewing this issue. For employee and patient privacy reasons we are unable to make any further comment at this time.”

