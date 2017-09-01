Cranbrook-area wildfire reaches 25 hectares, forces flight cancellations

A wildfire burning on the St. Mary’s Reserve, about 14 kilometres northeast of Cranbrook, forced the cancellations of all flights at a nearby airport after it was discovered on Friday.

The fire is believed to be 25 hectares in size, and aircraft were quick to tackle it because they have a base nearby, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it’s believed to have been caused by humans.

A machine guard is being built around the perimeter of the fire, and it’s not threatening structures at this time, the service said.

The wildfire is, however, burning close to the Canadian Rockies International Airport, which is located about 15 kilometres from Cranbrook.

All flights to and from the airport have been cancelled until midnight; the only aircraft that will be allowed to use the facility are fire suppression aircraft, the City of Cranbrook said in a news release.

Here’s the fire’s approximate location: