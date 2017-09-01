BC Wildfire

More
BC Wildfire
September 1, 2017 7:50 pm

Cranbrook-area wildfire reaches 25 hectares, forces flight cancellations

By National Online Journalist  Global News

A photo of a wildfire burning near the Canadian Rockies International Airport on Sept. 1, 2017.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services
A A

A wildfire burning on the St. Mary’s Reserve, about 14 kilometres northeast of Cranbrook, forced the cancellations of all flights at a nearby airport after it was discovered on Friday.

The fire is believed to be 25 hectares in size, and aircraft were quick to tackle it because they have a base nearby, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Coverage of B.C. wildfires on Globalnews.ca:


Story continues below

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it’s believed to have been caused by humans.

A machine guard is being built around the perimeter of the fire, and it’s not threatening structures at this time, the service said.

READ MORE: Hot spots from B.C. wildfires could linger until next spring: official

The wildfire is, however, burning close to the Canadian Rockies International Airport, which is located about 15 kilometres from Cranbrook.

All flights to and from the airport have been cancelled until midnight; the only aircraft that will be allowed to use the facility are fire suppression aircraft, the City of Cranbrook said in a news release.

Here’s the fire’s approximate location:

The approximate location of the St. Mary’s River fire, burning about 14 kilometres from Cranbrook, B.C., on Sept. 1, 2017.

Google Maps/BC Wildfire Serivce

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Wildfire
BC wildfires
cranbrook fire
cranbrook wildfire
fire cranbrook
st marys fire
st marys river fire
st marys river wildfire
St. Mary's River
wildfire cranbrook
wildfire st marys
wildfire st marys river

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News