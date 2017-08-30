Traffic
August 30, 2017 2:58 pm
Updated: August 30, 2017 4:09 pm

City officials set to celebrate official opening of Trans-Canada Highway/Bowfort Road interchange Thursday

By Online Reporter  Global News

The Trans-Canada Highway and Bowfort Road interchange.

Newstalk770 / Aurelio Perri
A A

The City of Calgary will be hosting an event on Thursday to celebrate the official opening of the Trans-Canada Highway/Bowfort Road interchange.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Ward 1 Councillor Ward Sutherland, Calgary-North West MLA Sandra Jansen, Winsport CEO and President Barry Heck will all be in attendance at celebration.

READ MORE: Trans-Canada Highway-Bowfort Road interchange in Calgary nears completion

The interchange project includes a new six-lane roadway — three in each direction — on the Trans-Canada, underneath a bridge that connects to Bowfort Road.

The interchange includes dual turning lanes into Canada Olympic Park and other area businesses, so that even with traffic lights, it can accommodate a higher volume of traffic.

According to the City of Calgary, prior to construction, about 60,000 vehicle passed through the previous intersection every day.

The interchange is also home to the controversial Bowfort Towers art installation.

bowfortart2

The art installation at the Trans Canada Highway/ Bowfort Road Interchange was unveiled on Aug. 3, 2017.

Aurelio Perri/ Global News
Bowfortart1

The City of Calgary unveiled half of a public art installation at the Trans Canada Highway and Bowfort Road interchange on Aug. 3, 2017.

Aurelio Perri/ News Talk 770
bowfortart3

The city said the art at the Trans Canada Highway/ Bowfort Road Interchange is at the “gateway to the city.”

Aurelio Perri/ Global News

– With files from Aurelio Perri

