City officials set to celebrate official opening of Trans-Canada Highway/Bowfort Road interchange Thursday

The City of Calgary will be hosting an event on Thursday to celebrate the official opening of the Trans-Canada Highway/Bowfort Road interchange.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Ward 1 Councillor Ward Sutherland, Calgary-North West MLA Sandra Jansen, Winsport CEO and President Barry Heck will all be in attendance at celebration.

The interchange project includes a new six-lane roadway — three in each direction — on the Trans-Canada, underneath a bridge that connects to Bowfort Road.

The interchange includes dual turning lanes into Canada Olympic Park and other area businesses, so that even with traffic lights, it can accommodate a higher volume of traffic.

According to the City of Calgary, prior to construction, about 60,000 vehicle passed through the previous intersection every day.

The interchange is also home to the controversial Bowfort Towers art installation.

– With files from Aurelio Perri