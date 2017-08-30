World
August 30, 2017 8:03 am

Princes William, Harry head to memorial to pay tribute to their mother, Princess Diana

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Princes William and Harry pay tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death.

Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting a memorial garden at Kensington Palace.

The engagement at the Sunken Garden will allow the young royals, including William’s wife, Kate Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge, to honour Diana’s work with charities. The garden has been planted in white and dedicated to the princess.

The royals will meet with representatives from Great Ormond Street Hospital, the National Aids Trust, the Leprosy Mission and other charities the princess supported. Diana’s children have promised to carry on her work with charity.

The weeks before the anniversary have been met with reflection in Britain as the public remembers “the People’s Princess” and considers her contributions to the country and the monarchy.

