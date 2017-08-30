Man injured after single-vehicle crash on railway overpass in Vaughan
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle he was driving collided into a railway bridge overpass in Vaughan.
Emergency crews responded to the scene around 5 a.m. Wednesday on Keele Street north of Steeles Avenue.
York Regional Police said the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Images from the scene show the car’s front-end torn apart with significant damage to the overpass railing.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.
