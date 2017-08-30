Crime
August 30, 2017 6:39 am

Man injured after single-vehicle crash on railway overpass in Vaughan

By Web Producer  Global News

One person was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Aug. 30, 2017.

Andrew Collins
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle he was driving collided into a railway bridge overpass in Vaughan.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 5 a.m. Wednesday on Keele Street north of Steeles Avenue.

York Regional Police said the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Images from the scene show the car’s front-end torn apart with significant damage to the overpass railing.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.

