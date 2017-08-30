Man injured after single-vehicle crash on railway overpass in Vaughan

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle he was driving collided into a railway bridge overpass in Vaughan.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 5 a.m. Wednesday on Keele Street north of Steeles Avenue.

York Regional Police said the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Images from the scene show the car’s front-end torn apart with significant damage to the overpass railing.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.

Yrp, Fire and York EMS at serious motor vehicle collision. Keele just north of Steeles. Avoid area. Anticipate road closure. — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) August 30, 2017